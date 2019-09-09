Speech to Text for National Suicide Prevention Week

week. the most recent "federal" data shows suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the united states. this is "national suicide prevention week". families are using this time to share their story... in hopes of helping others. "to bring those numbers and faces to present them to people that maybe have not been touched by suicide to let them know exactly how much it is happening right by us." in this health alert... news 10's dominic miranda joins us for more on what two organizations are doing to bring awareness. suicide is a tough topic to talk about for anybody. that's why team of mercy and the hamilton center recognize the importance of simply talking about it. . . they want people to know. . there's always someone out there willing to help. christina crist is the executive director of team of mercy. it's an organization that helps suicide survivors and their families. they are hosting their 3rd annual candlelight vigil tomorrow taking part in world suicide prevention awareness day. "the big reason why we do this is to bring individuals together to one place." /// "we have people that attend this event who don't go to support groups who don't talk to other people but they come to this event every year in hopes to be around like minded people." she says she wants to take steps to remove the stigma of suicide. bill little is a mental health counselor at the hamilton center. he sees this problem of stigma every day. "stigma is associated with mental health counsling or seeking help or asking for help because people feel that if i ask for help that means there's something wrong with me." the hamilton center is doing its part to bring awareness as well. they're working with businesses and community members to spread mental health awareness. "so we've been able to make some really good community connections. and in the process we talk about suicide prevention." both of these individuals talk about how important it is to educate people on suicide awareness. talking to someone could save a loved one's life. "if you are at the point where you are struggling. and you feel like suicide is an option for you. i just want to encourage you to talk to somebody." /// "you don't have to do this alone. there's no reason to. and you'd be surprised how many people are out there who want to help you." the hamilton center is doing hamilton the help you." the hamilton center is doing a social media campaign called the 22 pushup challenge. businesses and community members challenge others to do 22 pushups to bring awareness to the issue of suicide. back to you ? there "is" help available if you or someone you know are struggling right now. the suicide prevention lifeline is open all day... every day. that number is 1-800-273-82-55. you can also visit "suicide prevention