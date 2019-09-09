Speech to Text for Crews close section of Sullivan County road for repairs

in tonight's traffic alert... part of state road 1-54 is closed in sullivan county. it spans from the "state line" to state road 63, near graysville. you can see a map of the area here. local traffic can get through... the "indiana department of transportation" says others should take a n" says others should take a different way. workers will be repairing and sealing the road. this should improve the pavement.. so it will last longer. "in-dot" reminds you to take extra time... and watch for road crews. the work should last about one