Speech to Text for Terre Haute firefighter formally charged with child molestation

dot com. we have new information in the child molestation case against a terre haute firefighter. the vigo county prosecutor's office has filed formal charges against rodger plunkett the second. as we reported the night we broke this story.. there are "5" felony charges for child molesting. today, we know "3" charges are based on one victim. the other two are based on a second victim. we also now know a judge granted a search warrant in the case. police served the warrant last week. the prosecutor's office says we may be able to get that information tomorrow.