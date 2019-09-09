Speech to Text for Law enforcement works to enforce safety at rail crossings on ISU's campus

impacted by this tragic event." as we mentioned, c-s-x says any activity on or near train tracks can be dangerous. many train accidents are avoidable... trying to beat the train is never a good idea... but people still do it. take a look at this video! *train* :05 news 10's richard solomon caught this today as someone ran across the tracks with a train coming!!! in tonight's safety alert... he joins us now live with a very important reminder. that's right...you should never get into a race with a train! but some students i talked with told me when they hear that horn...it's a race against time... it's a sound many sycamores dread.. "nats of trains" "it needs to hurry up cause i mean mostly a lot of the times people be late trains can be a student's worst nightmare...especially when they're headed to class. trains can come unexpectedly... some travel at 55 miles per hour. but that doesn't stop students. "if i hear like the train horns i literally run but if it's just dead stopped there for like 15 minutes..then i just hop over go under " that's something that you should "never do"! sergeant matt ames with the indiana state police told me patience could save your life in this situation. "just wait it's real simple. just wait don't cross the rail road tracks when the arms are down and make sure you're going across the proper track area so that way your vehicle doesn't get stuck on the tracks" not all the students are in a hurry. some don't mind having a little time to take a moment and slow down. "that's crazy i'll wait. safety first i'll wait. i mean they're dangerous so i don't like to play with dangers. " sergeant dangers. " sergeant ames says when crossing the tracks..walk on the designated crossing lanes. reporting live in vigo county im news 10's richard solomon back to you. if you come across a stopped train or other issue, you can report it. c-s-x has a "tell c-s-x" feature where you can report concerns. you can even pinpoint "where" on a map... and send it we've linked you to that information at w-t-h-i t-v