Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight things will be pretty nice. overnight lows drop to 64 under a mostly clear sky. tomorrow we get another taste of summer. plenty of sunshine, and day time highs looking to top out at 90 degrees. tomorrow night, clouds roll in, but we stay warm. overnight lows tomorrow only dropping to 70. expect summer like weather for most of the work week.