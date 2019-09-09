Clear

For the 21st year in a row, Rose-Hulman named top engineering school in the nation

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

10 nightwatch". a tradition of excellence.. is continuing.. for "1"-college campus! for the 21st consecutive year... "rose-hulman institute of technology" ranks number-"1" that's according "to u-s news and world report". the number-"1" ranking is featured in "the 20-20 best colleges guide". the group listed "rose-hulman" as number-"1" i several categories. they include: undergraduate engineering programs. plus.. chemical, civil, computer, electrical, and mechanical engineering. "leaders at rose say".. they have a legacy at the university.. and they are thrilled it's continuing. //////// ////// 06:50:48,00 "this is a great acknowlegement for the institution, but it's a stronger acknowledgement for the students who are here, because they are the ones who really benefit from the educational experience. ." /////// tonight at "6"-o'clock... you'll hear from "those rose students" who
