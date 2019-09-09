Speech to Text for DNR receives award for Narrow Lake Project

dot com". "the d-n-r division of reclamation".. recently completed work "at narrow lake" in dugger. "the project" is awarded "from the federal office of surface mining reclamation". "crews" filled in a highwall that posed "a safety hazard". "the highwall" ranged between "10"-to-"50"-feet bef crews made repairs. "the highwall".. was left "from the sullivan mine" which was in operations years prior. project manager "kit turpin".. says the changes have improved safety for both state forest employees and visitors. /////// //////// "we're looking forward to the public using the property and enjoying the lake and the surrounding ground for recreational use." //////// other improvements other improvements to the lake include.. "the addition of a new boat ramp" and