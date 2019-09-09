Speech to Text for Cases of a deadly deer virus confirmed in Wabash Valley

"a deadly virus".. is impacting "the deer population" right here in the wabash valley. according "to the indiana department of natural resources".. there have been several reports "of e-h-d". that's "a viral disease" that's transmitted "through gnats", or, "midges". take a look at this. the southern portion of the wabash valley has "fewer suspected cases of e-h-d". "daviess county" has "1".. "knox county" has "2". both "martin" and "vigo counties" have "7"-suspected cases.. "sullivan" sits at "10".. while "greene" and "vermillion counties" have "16 now at this point.. these are all just "suspected cases". //// moving on now "to confirmed cases" here in the wabash valley.. "1" case "of e-h-d" has been confirmed by the lab in both "clay" and "vigo counties". "in parke county".. there have