Speech to Text for Nearly 3,000 flags in place at ISU to remember 9/11 victims

"w-t-h-i t-v dot com". a somber, yet moving memorial.. is now in place.. "at indiana state university". "volunteers" placed nearly "3"-thousand "american flags" the ground today. each-"1" representing someone who died "in the september 11th attacks". "wednesday".. marks the "18"-anniversary "since the attacks". "organizers say".. it's an important part of our history.. and this is a simple way to honor and memoralize those who died. ////// /////// "we hope that when people see the flags, they'll stop and remember and reflect on the day. again, think about the sacrifice, but also think about what it means to be in the u.s." "on the anniversary of the attacks".. "a special ceremony" will be held "on campus". it will begin at 8:46 in the morning on wednesday.. "the exact moment" the 1st twin tower was hit. "the last bell" will ring at 10:28.. when "the