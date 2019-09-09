Clear

Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run raises thousands for suicide awareness

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 5:37 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

More than $5,500 was raised during the Team of Mercy Jeep and Motorcycle Run. The ride was organized by Team of Mercy and the Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies. Nearly 200 people participated in the event.
