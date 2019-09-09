Speech to Text for Police: Victim in fatal weekend train incident was female, Clinton resident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"the autopsy".. is now complete.. for the victim involved "in this past weekend's train accident". /////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, september 9th. //////// details still remain few at this hour. however.. we "do" have "some new information" to share with you. "authorities tell us".. "the victim" is a female and " resident of clinton". clinton police chief "billy maclaren says".. her identity will "not" be released "until tomorrow". that is to allow "all family" to be notified. "the cause of death" will be determined "by the full autopsy report". "the accident happened" early yesterday morning near "main" and "vine streets" in clinton. "c-s-x officials say".. "the