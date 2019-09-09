Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

monday night: mostly clear, warm. low: 65 monday: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 85 monday night: mostly clear, warm. low: 65 tuesday: mostly sunny, hot. high: 91 now.. here's a quick check monday: mostly sunny, warmer. high: 85 monday night: mostly clear, warm. low: 65 tuesday: mostly sunny, hot. high: 91 now.. here's a quick check