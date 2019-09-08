Speech to Text for Messy fun at Artfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the event. it happens each year after labor day. it was a day full of colorful fun in paris, illinois. that's for the first ever "artfest." it was a free event. the goal is to show kids art is fun! twin lakes park was filled with families making messy crafts. "art is about making messes and making mistakes and as community members we need to be okay with that and accept that and actually strive for it." organizers organizers gave away tickets to the next show called "artrageous." you can catch that on september 15th at the paris