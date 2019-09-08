Speech to Text for Gathering at the Crossing

folks folks visited the vermillion county fairgrounds this weekend... but it may as well have been a time travel. the annual gathering at the crossing was this weekend. it's a pre 18-16 historical event. there were demonstartions to show what it was like to live at that time. 4-h junior leaders were also there and sold food to raise money for the council on domestic abuse. organizers say this event makes it easier for people to learn about american history. "it makes history real. you can read it in a book and it doesn't make as much sense as if you see it or you touch. you learn more by interaction." this was the 5th year for