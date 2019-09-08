Speech to Text for Exotic Feline Rescue Center welcomes 10 big cats from west coast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

end of this month. the exotic feline rescue center is welcoming some new permanent residents. some big -- beautiful -- cats journeyed all the way from the west coast this weekend to make a new home in indiana. news 10's richard solomon was there as the cats moved into their new place. it's new for you on nightwatch. 10 big cats will now call the exotic rescue center their home. they traveled all the way from california. some crew members i talked to told me these cats will be a great fit for the center. the call of the wild just got a little louder... "nats of growling" meet bolario.. he's one of 10 big cats moving from los angeles california. he was a little shy at first.. but owner of the exotic feline rescue center joe taft says that'll change.. "he's going to adjust really quickly. we're glad to get em here they've had a tough life for a while so we're glad to be able to give them a home" the rescue center in center point, indiana opened it's doors to 3 lions...3 tigers..and 4 cougars. their previous home in california is closing down. taft says his center gives the gentle giants and people a chance to connect on another level. "in a zoo you can deal with them as a species but here you have to see them at individuals it gives you a whole different perspective" the in-sync exotics sanctuary and wildlife education center out of dallas texas brought the animals. it was a 45 hour trip from los angeles to the rescue center. robin gibson is one of the handlers. she believes the big cats will love their new home. "this is all something new to them they've never been able to do this here that their going to have all the room they need and let them be cats" taft says the cats just like bolario deserve to have a good life. "almost every cat here something bad things have happened to that animal. we think it's important that they be given a chance to have a happy healthy life" taft says you can see the new animals the next time you head to the rescue center. back to you. still ahead on news 10...