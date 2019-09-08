Clear

Menards celebrates grand opening

Menards celebrates grand opening

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 11:38 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 11:38 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Menards celebrates grand opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have been reported. in other consumer news... you can score some prizes at a newly opened store this week! the menards store in southern vigo county has been open for a little while... but it is celebrating with shoppers this week! a new store on terre haute south's side is now open. the party started today. more than 20-thousand dollars worth of prizes will be given away all week long. there will even be some special guests. the celebrations end a week from today. you'll find the new store on jessica drive near
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
HOT!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The 18th anniversary of 9/11: Remembering the lives lost

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot again. High: 90°

Image

Washington Volleyball

Image

Loogootee Volleyball

Image

Race Car Drivers

Image

ISU Football

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Team of Mercy holds a candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide

Image

Terre Haute mayoral candidates face off in debate

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen