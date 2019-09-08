Speech to Text for Menards celebrates grand opening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have been reported. in other consumer news... you can score some prizes at a newly opened store this week! the menards store in southern vigo county has been open for a little while... but it is celebrating with shoppers this week! a new store on terre haute south's side is now open. the party started today. more than 20-thousand dollars worth of prizes will be given away all week long. there will even be some special guests. the celebrations end a week from today. you'll find the new store on jessica drive near