Bicknell man arrested for rape and child molestation

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 11:37 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

of the vermillion county sheriff's office and c-s-x. in tonight's crime alert... a bicknell man is facing charges for rape and child molestation. knox county sheriff's deputies arrested andrew derouin. investigators say staff at good samaritan hospital contacted them about a possible sexual assault friday night. police arrested derouin for child molestation... rape... and domestic battery. he's being held on a
