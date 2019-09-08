Speech to Text for Person hit by train

hit." people in clinton, indiana say they knew something was wrong when they heard a train roll through this morning. police say one person was hit by that train and is dead. this is a story we've been updating you on since this morning. news 10 was there as police tried to figure out what happened. according to clinton police... the accident happened this morning around 5:30. the train stopped on the c-s-x tracks near main and vine streets in clinton... but many other crossings were blocked for several hours. those roads are back open to traffic now. police say they had to take the train apart as part of the investigation. investigators still have not released the name of the person hit. witnesses say when they heard the train they could tell something was wrong. "i heard the train coming and it blew its whistle, one real loud long whistle and then it kept going and suddenly put on the breaks and stopped real fast." the clinton police department is leading the investigation with the help