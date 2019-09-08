Speech to Text for Brazil photography contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they say "beauty is in the eye of the beholder". but some in brazil, indiana hope beauty is right here at home! the group "brazil main street" held it's first ever photography contest and exhibition. you're looking at the top 30 winning photos. they are printed and framed for display on storefronts along national avenue. the theme was "love your city". clay county residents were asked to capture the beauty