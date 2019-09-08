Speech to Text for TERRE HAUTE SAVINGS BANK STATE PREVIEW INVITE

season. earlier this morning the terre haute savings bank state preview took place at lavern gibson. in the class 1-3a boys race, shakamak's damon kessler shakamak's damon kessler finished in second with sullivan's dossan lamb finishin just 13 seconds behind him in third. lebanon won the overall team race. in the girls class 1-3a race, barr-reeve's makeena pruett finished in third with shakamak's lilly linnewebber finishing behind her in fourth. barr-reeve won the team race. in class 4-6a boys, terre haute south's matt gambill finished in 15 place with teammate cael light finishing five spots behind him in 20th. homestead won the team race. and in the girls class 4-6a race, terre haute south's lily barton finished in 10th place. brebeuf won the overall team race. that does it for sports, stick around. bardy harp will have a finall look at your evening's forecast after