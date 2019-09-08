Speech to Text for ROSE VS MOUNT UNION

tonight rose hulman debuted their brand new turf at cook stadium against #2 mount union. 1st qtr, purple raiders with the ball when their qb loses it on the pass, he recovers his fumble but is then met in the backfield by a pair of engineers as corey vincent and jacob hendrich come up with the tackle for a loss. later in the drive. mount union with the qb draw but rose doesn't bite. tyler smitch comes up and makes the tackle to holt the raiders offense. 2nd qtr, rose looking for something deep as andrew dion chucks this one down the field to noah thomas. the engineers get on the board! but mount union is ranked #2 in d-iii for a reason. the purple raiders beat