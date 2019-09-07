Clear

Money collected for P.S. We Love You fund

Money collected for P.S. We Love You fund

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

sports legends experience.' local football teams are tackling childhood cancer. the p-s we love you fund was created in memory of patrick barrett. barrett lost his battle to cancer in march 20-16. his parents started the fund to raise money for cancer testing at riley hospital for children. this week... several area teams played for the cause. friday night... the terre haute north game raised a little more than 634 dollars. riverton parke raised 796 dollars and some change. you can still donate to the cause. we've linked you to that on our website... wthitv.com.
