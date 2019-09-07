Clear

Lane closures on S.R. 154 in Sullivan County

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

rid of any discoloration. we have some road construction to tell you about in sullivan county. lanes of state road 1-54 near graysville will be closed starting monday. the closure will stretch between the illinois state line and state road 63. crews will be sealing the road in that area. its to extend the life of the existing pavement. work is expected to last about a week. according to the indiana department of transportation... you will be able to drive through the area... with
