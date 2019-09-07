Speech to Text for Indiana American Water to flush mains in Terre Haute

lots. starting tomorrow... indiana american water will flush water mains in terre haute. that's happening until october 25th. the company does this regularly to check water service and fire hyrdrants. interuptions in water service are not expected... but -- there could be a drop in water pressure and some slight discoloration. you may also notice a cholorine taste or smell. experts say you should try not to do laundry while the flushing is happening in your neighborhood. and... keep drinking water in your fridge. you can run several faucets with cold water at the same