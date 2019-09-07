Speech to Text for School corporation wins $10k grant for renewable energy education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chemicals... or tires. a wabash valley school corporation plans to use grant money for an educational solar energy system. new for you this morning... the southwest school corporation is the winner of a 10-thousand dollar grant. the district accepted the check at the sullivan high school football game last night. it won the money for the "america's farmers grow rural education" program. the money will be used to teach students about renewable energy at the agriculture education center. the center is west of sullivan middle school. local farmers