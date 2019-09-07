Speech to Text for Tox Away Day

you can't you can't you can't throw just anything into the garbage... so the vigo county waste management district organizes a tox away day each year. today was that day. staff set up at the vigo county fairgrounds to accept things like paint and chemicals. the district director says a few hundred people dropped stuff off... and car oil and florescent tubes were the most common items. kathy kinney, vigo county solid waste management district director 2:55:51 - 2:56:03 "if you put it in a landfill its eventually going to leach into the ground and it could cause all kinds of problems so, in taking care of it the proper way we're going to protect the environment much longer." she says these items will now get a proper disposal. the electronic waste day is september 10th. that's happening from noon to 5 at the solid waste