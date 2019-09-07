Clear

Tox Away Day

Tox Away Day

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Tox Away Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you can't you can't you can't throw just anything into the garbage... so the vigo county waste management district organizes a tox away day each year. today was that day. staff set up at the vigo county fairgrounds to accept things like paint and chemicals. the district director says a few hundred people dropped stuff off... and car oil and florescent tubes were the most common items. kathy kinney, vigo county solid waste management district director 2:55:51 - 2:56:03 "if you put it in a landfill its eventually going to leach into the ground and it could cause all kinds of problems so, in taking care of it the proper way we're going to protect the environment much longer." she says these items will now get a proper disposal. the electronic waste day is september 10th. that's happening from noon to 5 at the solid waste
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

Image

Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

Image

Hunger Bust Fun Run

Image

Suicide Awareness Ride

Image

Heroes Day at Farmer's Market

Image

Warrior Ride

Image

Group renovates home for struggling veterans

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen