Pride Terradise

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

is vital. students at indiana state university are working to make the community more inclusive. today was 'pride meets terradise' festival. pride is about celebrating the l-g-b-t-q community. the event is put on by the l-g-b-t-q resource center at i-s-u. folks enjoyed carnival games and a drag show. those involved say it's a great event for everyone. "seeing everyone come together, no matter what age. there's little kids here and theirs adults here. and its just fun to have everyone come and have fun and enjoy themselves and be themselves." this was the
