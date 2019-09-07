Speech to Text for Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

terre haute. more people ventured out for a walk benefitting another wabash valley organization. this time walkers were joined by some four-legged companions. sonka's irish pub hosted the 4th annual wag... walk... run... in terre haute today. the walk is a fundraiser for the terre haute humane society. the money will be used to care for the animals through vaccines... surgeries... and food. noelle cress and smiley :08:27 - :08:41 "our shelters, they keep strays, they give them a good home, a good opportunity. it keeps our community safe, you know, having less strays on the street and everything like that and then it just gives these good dogs a chance at a better life. nobody wants to live on the streets." shelter staff say community support like