Speech to Text for Suicide Awareness Ride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be there to talk about your favorite book. two wabash valley groups are joining forces to highlight a serious issue. suicide is a leading cause of death in the united states. september is national suicide prevention month... and those who have lost loved ones are encouraging you to be the one to ask. the "jeep junkies" group partnered with "team of mercy" to organize a suicide awareness ride. team of mercy is a local non-profit helping families after a person commits suicide. many members have been impacted by suicide themselves. they say they hope events like this encourage people to talk about the issue and give them the courage to ask if they think a loved one is struggling. 2:02:56 - 2:03:08 christina crist, team of mercy executive director says, "i lost my daughter in 2013. it was such a huge taboo. in the past almost six years, its still a taboo issue to talk about but people are starting to talk about it a little bit more."{splic} 2:02:03 - 2:02:09 amber hogan, survivor says, "showing people that there are people out there who understand what they're going through, who want to help and be there for them." riders traveled through terre haute this afternoon. the money raised will support team of mercy. if you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts... please ask for help. you can call the national suicide prevention