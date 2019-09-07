Speech to Text for Warrior Ride

folks in the folks in the wabash valley are riding for fallen heroes. the annual "warrior ride" in brazil, indiana just wrapped up a few moments ago. the money raised from this event benefits the 'freedom warrior militia patriot program.' it's a motorcycle club that helps veterans get their own motorcyle. dozens turned out with their bikes for the event today. organizers say its important to take a day to remember fallen heroes. "everybody should remember the fallen. the people who have given their lives whether it's a first responder, any amercian hero to whatever level they should always try to remember take a day out not just memorial day, not just this day. everybody to remember why its so important to come together because so many people have sacrificed so much." organizers say this event is one of the biggest days of the