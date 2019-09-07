Clear

Warrior Ride

Warrior Ride

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Warrior Ride

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

folks in the folks in the wabash valley are riding for fallen heroes. the annual "warrior ride" in brazil, indiana just wrapped up a few moments ago. the money raised from this event benefits the 'freedom warrior militia patriot program.' it's a motorcycle club that helps veterans get their own motorcyle. dozens turned out with their bikes for the event today. organizers say its important to take a day to remember fallen heroes. "everybody should remember the fallen. the people who have given their lives whether it's a first responder, any amercian hero to whatever level they should always try to remember take a day out not just memorial day, not just this day. everybody to remember why its so important to come together because so many people have sacrificed so much." organizers say this event is one of the biggest days of the
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

Image

Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

Image

Hunger Bust Fun Run

Image

Suicide Awareness Ride

Image

Heroes Day at Farmer's Market

Image

Warrior Ride

Image

Group renovates home for struggling veterans

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen