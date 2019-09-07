Speech to Text for Group renovates home for struggling veterans

members of members of a local veterans group are dedicating their time and tools to help other veterans who are struggling. they're turning a worn down house into a home where veterans can get back on their feet. new 10's richard solomon stopped by the house as volunteers were working. he has more on the group's progress. it's new for you tonight at six. richar} the loyal veterans battalion is demolishing the inside of this house! the groups plans to make it a temporary home for veterans who are down on their luck. v} the group knocked down the walls and tour up the floor boards. the house will have multiple bedrooms... a large living room... and a kitchen. veterans will be able to stay here for 6 months to a year. people of all ages where here to help -- including frank higgins. he told me he's out working because it's a responsibility to take care of anyone in need. "i'm not complaining because i am doing it for a good cause and helping fellow friends and some of them are family. they've done all they can so them coming back here is our way of repaying it to them." those behind the project say they hope the house finished within the next 3 months. back to you.