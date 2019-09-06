Speech to Text for Segment 3 In The Zone

welcome back welcome back to in the zone. a win tonight and north daviess would be a perfect 3-0 for the first time since 2010. the cougars hosted eastern greene. 1st qtr, ted lamson pulls in this catch to keep the drive alive for the cougars. later in the drive, trent reed looking sideline for kirk wagler and they hookup for the big gainer. hookup for the big gainer. the air got them down there, but d.j. owens punches it in on the ground for the north daviess touchdown. north daviess remains unbeaten as they win this one 42-0. north knox is looking for back to back wins as they welcomed tecumseh to town. 2nd qtr, cole richter with the goaline punch in for the warriors. north knox is looking for back to back wins as they welcomed tecumseh to town. 2nd qtr, cole richter with the goaline punch in for the warriors. later in the 2nd, rhett sheren with a 49 yard run to the end zone. goodbye. north knox in firm control. later in the game, special teams shows up as troy noland comes up with the punt block and the recovery for the scoop and score. north knox beats tecumseh 44-0 as they are now 2-1 on the year. sports 10's dominic miranda joins us once again now to recap the night over in illinois..... thanks marty.... marshall was looking for a two and ohh start to the season, but the lions faced a flora team that delivered one of the biggest surprises during week one of the season in the little illini conference... the wolves last week went on the road and opened with a win at red hill... the two met at marshall and were tied at 14 heading into the second half. the wolves of flora came out hungry lead by sophomore q-b jace helm who rattles off the 20 yard run on their first possesion to put them in the redzone. the very next play. . helm finds his fellow sophomore cole young in the flat and he does the rest diving for the pylon. . and putting the wolves on top 20-14. things got worse for marshall as they finally get a stop but have an unfortunate miscue muffing this punt and its *recovered* *by* *flora*. that sets up this touchdown run by another sophomore. this time hayden gibson puts his shoulder down to put flora on top 26-14. that's all the wolves needed as they hold on to beat marshall 26 to 21. they improve to to 2 and oh on the season as marshall drops to one and one. casey-westfield was looking for their first win, they visited paris who had a packed house in the land of lincoln. the paris faithful were sure fired up and they had *a lot* to cheer about tonight. the tigers first possession started off with a bang as junior running back garrett king takes the handoff and goes virtually untouched 80 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. that put paris up 6 to nothing in the early going. the tigers were far from done though as senior quarterback hunter newlin finds his target mason hutchings down the seam. 'scuse me, sir. he takes it 50 yards down the field and is finally brought down. that set up this touchdown scamper on the qb keeper as newlin finishes the drive putting paris up 12 to nothing and the tigers never looked back. they win this one 45 to 14 and improve to 2 and oh on the year. that wraps up my time across the state line. rick. . . back to you. time now for the sports 10 spirit award for tonight, which is sponsored by riddell national bank... sullivan rp parke heritage paris...... sports 10 smashes of the night..... we go back the hannahs juke play because as pretty as that juke was, look at this block zander wilbur layed down. time now for our subway play of the night.... that goes to jacob rutledge....the terre haute south running back walked it off with the game-winning rushing td in the first ot in the braves thrilling win over bloomington north... sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... catches... anthony garzolini - south vermillion qb had 210 passing and 3 td's