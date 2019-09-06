Speech to Text for Segment 2 In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the welcome back welcome back to in the zone.... few quarterbacks in the state are playing as well as west vigo's dane andrew's.... last week he threw a school single-game record seven tds in a win over crawfordsville... he has 12 through the first two weeks of the season... the school record is 19 and he still has at least 8 more games to play this year.... west vigo opened wic play on the road at greencastle tonight. the tiger cubs would strike first in this one. look at greencastle qb brayden baxter go. 44 yards to the house. tiger cubs lead 7-0. vikings turn on offense. dane andrew connects with kaleb hannahs who claims the defenders ankles like it was nothing as he picks up the first down. 2nd qtr, greencastle with a 21-0 lead at this point but here come the vikings. look at the close in speed from shea andrews as he comes up with the sack righ at the line of scrimmage. later in the 2nd, tiger cubs trying to mount another drive but the snap is way high. greencastle can't fall on it. shea andrews with the scoop and score to get the vikings on the board late in 2nd. and how about west vigo. dane andrews finds kaleb hannahs for a touchdown with 1:04 left in the game to take the lead and win this one 25-21. the vikings remain undefeated on the season. elsewhere in the wic, sullivan hosted northview. check out arrows junior landin huff playing the guitar for his arrows as they enter the field... that got the sullivan defense pumped up...off the deflection grant bell hauls in the interception for the arrows... northview's defense would come right back with a big play....zack brown, no not from the band but from the knights secondary with the pick... the knights would cash that turnover into their first points of the season...korbin allen punches it in....allen had 124 yards on the ground... second quarter...northview with the play action and sullivan bites on it big time... keegan garrison finds a wide open bryler metz for a 39-yard touchdown reception...... northview picks up win number one on the season....knights take it 28-7 at sullivan... parke heritage has been like watching basketball on grass.... their uptempo style offense has them tied for the state lead for points per game at 56 a contest.... could the wolves keep piling up the offensive numbers, they hosted north central.... logan white was 14 for 15 on pass attempts...he finds jaylen crull in the flat.... crull will not go down....he drags several north central defenders inside the 10....that's big boy football right there... white had 4 total tds in this one....he hits nible johnson who earns this td, he just stretches across the goalline for a wolves score... logan white doesn't make many mistakes but north central gets him on one here....cody curtis with the interception for the t- birds... parke heritage wins .....its the wolves first ever win over north central.... milk can trophy up for grabs at rp, between the panthers and south vermillion wildcats... south vee going for it all with the deep ball but body roush says i don't think so.....the rp senior with the interception and he's pumped up... rp would score off that turnover...keaton allen plays leap frog jumping over the line of scrimmage for the short yardage td.... ensuing kickoff....freshman gabe clay would take rp's momentum right away with a nice kickoff return for south vermillion...ho w often you see that. a team scores then gives up a big kickoff return... south vermillion qb antohny garzolin just oozes with potential....he fires a perfect td strike to thomas brooks....remember gazolini is just a sohpomore...good luck with that wabash valley... south vermillion rolls.....the wildcats keep the milk can trophy... we had one more game up involving a vermillion county team.... sports 10's dominic miranda joins us now for that.... thanks rick. the falcons continue to be the highest ranked team in the wabash valley... two and ohh north vermillion continues to sit at the second spot in the 1a polls.... the falcons put their perfect record on the line at home against covington and they came out hot in this one they were led by their senior quarterback brayden ells who has all day in the pocket and finds his sophomore wideout carter edney here for the 15 yard gain and a first down. this wasn't the only connection between these two as ellis finds edney again. tip drill! edney hauls it in for a 20 yard gain as the falcons continue marching down the field. ellis can do it on the ground too as the senior punches it in from 5 yards capping off the opening possession and putting the falcons up 7 to nothing. and they never looked back as north vermillion wins this one in dominating fashion 35 to nothing and improves to 3 and oh on the season. more great football to come.. for now.. back to rick. still to come rick. still to come we'll let you know if north daviess could stay unbeaten.... we also have action from north knox and illinois at marshall and paris... in the zone, will be right