Speech to Text for Years later, local nurse gets recognition for saving life

a local a local nurse is being called a hero tonight... that's after she helped save someone's life. amy renee holmes-riley received the "american red cross certificate of extraordinary personal action" tonight. she got the award during "first friday events" in downtown terre haute. the red cross says people who get the award are those who stepped up help save or sustain a life. years ago, holmes-riley stepped in while someone was having a heart attack at a local gym. she says she couldn't be more humbled by this award. "i feel like they give me too much credit. i don't think i did as much as anyone else. i put an aed on. and the aed worked like it says it's supposed to, and it told me to do cpr so i did and it said to shock so i did and it worked out." holmes-riley worked out." holmes-riley says she was completely surprised by the award. the ceremony took place at the skygarden garage in terre haute.