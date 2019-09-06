Clear

After 91-years in business, Sullivan pharmacy set close

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in tonight's consumer alert... a local business that's been around for decades will be closing up shop. earlier today.. news 10 learned that milburn pharmacy in sullivan will be going out of business. the locally owned pharmacy has been operating for 91 years. we spoke to ed walker. he's the current owner of milburn pharmacy. he says the reimbursement landscape has changed dramatically for medicare and medicaid recently. this is playing a role in their decision to close. walker says he has "enjoyed serving the community over the years." all current customers will be transferred to another pharmacy. if you have questions, you can give the pharmacy a call. that number is at the bottom of your
