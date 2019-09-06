Clear

VCSC to begin public meetings on referendum

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:18 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

06:09:04,19 "we have to have this conversation, because i think our community wants to continue to protect our kids in every way." vigo county schools say they have a message and they're bringing it closer to you... good evening to you and thank for joining us on my fox ten. paying more in taxes... budget cuts.. and the future of education. those are the three big topics up for discussion at future community meetings for vigo county schools. in tonight's education alert.. the superintendent wants to make sure more people are able to say what they think. . we've told you vigo county schools are concerned with their financial situation. leaders have proposed a tax increase to deal with declining enrollment and budget issues. the question of a tax raise will go on a referendum for vigo county in november. superintendent dr. rob haworth.. has been talking about the need for this.. for several months. but today he announced more opportunities for "you" to lear more about the proposal.. and express your opinions. starting next week, there will be public meetings at various elementary schools in the county. 06:04:05,05 "you can have a high school student, a junior high student. you can be a grandma, grandpa, you could live three doors down and not have anybody associated, but we're going to try to bring our community meetings into neighborhoods because we've got a lot to talk about." this first meeting will happen on september the 10th at lost creek elementary school. it'll begin at 6-30 pm. you can find a full schedule on our website.. wthitv.com. meanhwhile.. dr haworth says parents shouldn't be worried about recent test scores were lower than expected. that's after the state released low i-learn scores this week. superintendent rob haworth hopes things are improved so this doesn't happen again. today.. he told us he questions how much these tests advance students to help our community. haworth says he worries there are fewer teachable moments... because there's so much
