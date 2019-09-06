Speech to Text for Cornbread Festival set for September 7

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can pay at the event. if you are craving cornbread, then just listen to this. mansfield roller mill is hosting a cornbread festival on saturday. beans and cornbread are on the menu. visitors can tour the rolling mill. vendors will be on site. ross plotkin is the mill operator. he says now is the time to visit. "it is a festival. it's not going to be the craziness that we get in october, so if people are looking for something a little quieter, it's a good opportunity to come out and see the village a little bit alive." all of this is taking place at the mansfield roller mill tomorrow. the event runs from 10 to 5. there's no entrance fee. you will have the opportunity