Speech to Text for VCSC superintendent says things need to change if Indiana will be a test-focused state

new for you at 6.... the vigo county schools superintendent says there's work to be done if indiana is going to be a "test-focused" state. that's after the state released low i-learn scores this week. superintendent rob haworth hopes things will improve so this doesn't happen again. today.. he told us he questions how much these tests advance students to help our community. haworth says he worries there are fewer teachable moments... because there's so much focus on testing. we need to be teaching our children, helping them, define and identify what their talents are and how do we grow those talents and help them find what their future would look like and hopefully retain them right here. haworth also wrote a letter to parents. in it, he said there's excellent teaching in vigo county. he also said no test can accurately