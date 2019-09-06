Speech to Text for Honest Abe set to sponsor car in Sunday race

the gate. you will see "a local business" on the race track "this sunday"! "honest abe roofing" is sponsoring a car "in the big machine vodka 400". "the race" is "at the indianapolis motor speedway". "garrett smith-ley" is the driver of the number-"52" car. "kevin newton".. "with honest abe roofing says".. he has always had a passion "for racing". so, sponsoring a car "just made sense". /////// /////// "it looks a lot like our cars that go out and serve homeowners, and we're excited to see that car on the race track too. hopefully racing to a checkered flag." /////// "newton says".. you may see "him" behind the wheel of a car sometime in the future. but for now.. look-out "for the honest abe car" in this sunday's race. //////