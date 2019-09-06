Speech to Text for Thousands of high school kids set to take part in weekend cross country invitational

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"happening tomorrow"... nearly "2"-thousand "high school cross country runners".. from all over the state.. will be in terre haute "for a big running event"! they will be competing "in the terre haute savings bank invitational". all the action is taking place "at the lavern gibson cross country course". there will be a total of "8"-races. and "those races" will start at 8-30 and are expected to go on until roughly noon. "organizers say".. "this event" brings a lot of excitement to the city. /////// ////// "cross country actually means 40,000 visitors to this community annually. it's inmeasurable the good will that's created by that financial windfall that our community receives, so it's a great thing all around." /////// gates at the laverne gibson cross country course open at "7"-a-m. races get underway starting at 8-30. there's a "5"-dollar per person charge at