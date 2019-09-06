Clear

The September forecast

The September forecast

now that we're about a week into september, this is the month where fall officially starts. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now live. he's here to tell us how this month could be shaping up. ///////// kevin.. last month things were below average as far as temperatures go. but now we're into a new month.. so let's see what september temperatures could look like. just to recap, storm team 10 looks at something called the climate prediction center. it's one of the many tools we use for long term forecasting. it gives us a little insight on what mother nature is thinking. from a week out, all the way to three months. over the next month, when we take a look at temperatures, they are seeming to be pretty close to average. if anything, there's good chance we could see some below average temperatures. but right here in the wabash valley, we are right in between higher and lower than average. that means we'll have some days where we have warmer temperatures. it also means we have the chance for some cooler than average days too. now stay tuned. temperatures aren't the only thing i'm looking at. coming up at six, we'll also take a look ahead.. to see what the chance for rainfall looks like. "news
