Speech to Text for Police in Linton warn about door to door scam

"the linton police department".. issues "a warning this afternoon.. after a recent scam attempt in the area. according to "police".. a white male was reportedly in the linton area asking for donations on behalf of a non-profit organization providing books for children "at linton-stockton elementary school". "an investigation" determined "the man" was "not" associated with the school. anyone who made a donation is asked to call "greene county crime stoppers". that phone number is.. 812- tip line..