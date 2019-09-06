Speech to Text for School bus stop arm cameras are to helping save lives

at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "school officials across the country".. including right here in vigo county.. are taking "extra steps" to keep your kids "safe". "safety measures" start "before" kids get on the school bus each day.. and they don't end.. until they're safely returned back home. "today".. news 10's "sarah lehman".. got "an inside look" at how "school bus stop arm cameras are working". she shows us.. "in this afternoon's safety alert". //////// //////// your childs safety. that's number one for local law enforcement and the school corporations. that's why vigo county schools has taken that extra step to install school bus stop arm cameras. v} so heres how it works when a school bus is stopping to pick up kidsyou see the yellow flashing lightsthat turn into the red flashing lights. that's when the stop sign arm pops out. once that's outthe camera is activated and it takes a video that video) is then sent to the transportation office at vigo county schools. they go through all the video and decide what - if any charges will be filed. it's very similar to a camera if you run a red light. so far, almost 20 citations have been given to drivers in vigo county. right now, just one driver in vigo county is set to face charges for a stop arm violation. law enforcement and school leaders say that's a number they don't want to get any higher. so} "the ultimate goal in this is to limit people running stop arm violations and then in turn not having any injuries any deaths to our children in our community. so with that being the ultimate goal i do feel that this is a positive thing and we do encourage people to let us know if they're having these issues in their areas. and then we can maybe shift our focus to other areas in the community." coming up on news 10 at 6 i'll have more on why these camera are so important to keeping your kids safe. reporting in terre haute i'm sarah lehman news 10. ////////