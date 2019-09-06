Speech to Text for Case of Hepatitis A confirmed at Linton fast-food restaurant

so very important". we shift "our health alert now" "from vaping" "to anothe hepatitis-a case" reported in the wabash valley. this time.. at "a long john silvers" in linton, indiana. according "to greene county health officials".. it was confirmed "on tuesday" that "a employee there" was infected with hepatitis-"a". through the investigation.. it was determined that the risk of infection was "very low" for anyone who may've visited the restaurant within the last few weeks. "indiana" continues to be "1"-of several states experiencing a hepatitis-"a" outbreak. to learn more about hepatitis-"a".. how it's transmitted.. and preventative care.. make a point to visit our website