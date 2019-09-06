Speech to Text for Groundbreaking for the Convention Center has many excited for what the future holds

going to make terre haute a better place. whether you live here you visit here you're gonna benefit from this ." //////// "the groundwork to something big".. is finally underway! good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's friday, september 6th. ///// the process to bring "the terre haute convention center to life" is moving forward! and it's something officials hope.. will create "a huge economic boost". ///// "a ground-breaking ceremony" was held this morning! news 10's "richard solomon" is "live" where that ceremonial toss of the dirt took place. he joins us now.. to talk more about the excitement this step has created! //////// the dirt is turned...and the project can move forward. many who were here earlier believe this is the beginning of a better terre haute. ////// as the shovels turned...many felt a weight being lifted off their shoulders "it's going to pump a lot of money into vigo county and it's very important" investors...government officials..and members of the community all gathered for the convention center's groundbreaking. vigo county commissioner brad anderson was there. he told me this is going to bring a new element to terre haute "we got so many different things and there'll be more once this comes it'll grow and it'll take care of people you're going to have so many things to do just come spend a weekend here " "it's going to be a total game changer for downtown terre haute we're really turning into a destination and this is going to add to that" mayor duke bennett says the project is 32 million dollar investment. it'll be built in between 8th and 9th streets downtown. that'll include a parking garage and hotel. mayor bennett believes people will be in favor of this new addition to the city. "everybody can take advantage of this. they'll all be able to build their own business their own entity their going to be able to take advantage of this in a way to help them be even more successful" anderson says this has been a long time coming. he's excited to see what the future holds. "it is a sigh of relief to see things come close to the end. i think it shows when you work together you can get things done" /////// now coming up at 6 i'll have more on how people are reacting to today's ceremony. i'll also tell you about the construction timeline. reporting live in downtown terre haute im news 10's richard solomon back to you. /////////