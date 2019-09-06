Speech to Text for Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on our website. that's w-t-h-i tv dot com. tomorrow... kicks off the annual "walk wag run" event hosted by sonka's irish pub. it's a fundraiser that gives back to sheltered animals in the community. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she has more on the event...and where the donations go. tomorrow is all about having fun with your furry friends. all of the proceeds made will go directly to "the terre haute humane society." that goes towards several different things for these animals without homes. the donations go towards food, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and overall maintence and electric costs. here's how you can help out the cause. the cost is 15-dollars per person . if you want a t-shirt it's 20-dollars. then bring your furry friend for a 1, 3 or 5 mile walk. registration starts at 8 am... and the walk begins at 9. humane society manager, sarah valentine says the support from the community helps out the animals who voices can't be heard. "without the community support we wouldn't be able to be here for them and these animals depend on us and just having that community that means a lot to us. that means a lot to the staff, it means a lot to the volunteers and the people that just care about this organization and what we do. " when i come back i'll have more details of what you can expect to see along with those furry friends. reporting live from sonka's, jk, news 10. friday: