Clear

Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 3:06 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 3:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on our website. that's w-t-h-i tv dot com. tomorrow... kicks off the annual "walk wag run" event hosted by sonka's irish pub. it's a fundraiser that gives back to sheltered animals in the community. that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch this morning. she has more on the event...and where the donations go. tomorrow is all about having fun with your furry friends. all of the proceeds made will go directly to "the terre haute humane society." that goes towards several different things for these animals without homes. the donations go towards food, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and overall maintence and electric costs. here's how you can help out the cause. the cost is 15-dollars per person . if you want a t-shirt it's 20-dollars. then bring your furry friend for a 1, 3 or 5 mile walk. registration starts at 8 am... and the walk begins at 9. humane society manager, sarah valentine says the support from the community helps out the animals who voices can't be heard. "without the community support we wouldn't be able to be here for them and these animals depend on us and just having that community that means a lot to us. that means a lot to the staff, it means a lot to the volunteers and the people that just care about this organization and what we do. " when i come back i'll have more details of what you can expect to see along with those furry friends. reporting live from sonka's, jk, news 10. friday:
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Partly cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Friday Weather Update

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

Image

THS Golf

Image

TakingTaking steps to fight homelessness and mental illness problems

Image

Investment firm plans to buy Terre Haute plant

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

Image

Crowder

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen