Clear

Friday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:23 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

84 friday night: partly cloudy, cooldown. low: 58 saturday: mostly sunny, nice! high: 79 as we go to break.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. friday: partly cloudy, warmer. high: 84 friday night: partly cloudy, cooldown. low: 58 saturday: mostly sunny, nice! high: 79 as we go to break.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.
Terre Haute
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Partly cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Friday Weather Update

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

Image

THS Golf

Image

TakingTaking steps to fight homelessness and mental illness problems

Image

Investment firm plans to buy Terre Haute plant

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police investigate counterfeit cash after ATV sale

Image

Crowder

Image

ISU Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen