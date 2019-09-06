Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

84 friday night: partly cloudy, cooldown. low: 58 saturday: mostly sunny, nice! high: 79 as we go to break.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets. friday: partly cloudy, warmer. high: 84 friday night: partly cloudy, cooldown. low: 58 saturday: mostly sunny, nice! high: 79 as we go to break.. here's a quick check of "your" midday markets.