Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:33 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

that. catholic catholic charities strives to fight hunger in our community every single day. a fun night for the organization will help in that mission. tonight was the annual benefit dinner for the organization. there was a live auction and a raffle. all money raised goes back to the organization to continue helping the community. the dinner was a chance for the community to learn how they can help. 04:07:42,29 "we provide help, we create hope, and we serve all and i think that's what a lot of people here in the community have come to know us for. " there are many ways you can help catholic charities serve people in need. to find out how.. visit
