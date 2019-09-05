Speech to Text for Catholic Charities holds annual benefit dinner

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that. catholic catholic charities strives to fight hunger in our community every single day. a fun night for the organization will help in that mission. tonight was the annual benefit dinner for the organization. there was a live auction and a raffle. all money raised goes back to the organization to continue helping the community. the dinner was a chance for the community to learn how they can help. 04:07:42,29 "we provide help, we create hope, and we serve all and i think that's what a lot of people here in the community have come to know us for. " there are many ways you can help catholic charities serve people in need. to find out how.. visit