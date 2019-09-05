Speech to Text for TakingTaking steps to fight homelessness and mental illness problems

now be initiated to help that problem. the terre haute city council approved a rezoning tonight to start the building of tiny homes. news 10's sarah lehman was at tonight's council meeting. new for you tonight at 10 she joins us now live in our newsroom with more on how this will help. patrece... mental health of america of west central indiana is taking major steps to help a huge problem in the city and county. it's homelessness and mental health. after the terre haute city council meeting tonight their plans can move forward! it's a growing problem in terre haute... vigo county... the wabash valley... and the world. "i think it's safe to say there are over 700 people in our community right now that's suffereing from homelessness." many local leaders are trying to help these people. weather it be building a warming and cooling station... giving them food, water and other necesseties... or finding them a place to live. "we believe in housing first for every individual especially we're mission driven and have a passion for people struggling with mental illness and that are homeless. we want to be able to provide that housing for them so they can have a home and have a good quality of life." that's where the idea for tiny homes came along. but it's not just to help get people off the street. "we will be there all the time to support that person grow and live a great quality of life and learn how to be an active citizen a working citizen in our community with hopes of them getting a job and bettering the community and bettering themselves" many in the community are behind these efforts to help. thursday night -- the terre haute city council voted unanimously to rezone the property where the tiny homes will be put. and county commissoner brendan kearns spoke in support of the project. "you know i'm just glad to be a little tiny part of making that happen." "it's really to me it's very exciting that we are seeing this kind of momentum right now." the first batch of tiny homes will be on chase street. they hope to start putting them up by this coming spring. reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10.