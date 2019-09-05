Speech to Text for Investment firm plans to buy Terre Haute plant

a private investment firm has entered an agreement to buy "polyone" in terre haute. "s-k capital" plans to take over part of polyone's business. the terre haute location is one of 12 locations involved. polyone is a world-wide company that makes materials used to make things like plastic. "s-k capital" agreed to buy the locations for 775 million dollars in cash. the sale won't be finalized until later this month. until then... officials say the plants will